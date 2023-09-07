The Detroit Lions pulled even with the Kansas City Chiefs 14-14 in the third quarter of their season opener Thursday night on a pick-six.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back and hit Ka'Darius Toney with a perfect throw on a crossing route, but the ball deflected off the Chiefs' wide receiver's hands and into the arms of safety Brian Branch, who ran it back the other way for six points.

While hardly his fault, the interception is Mahomes' first of the 2023 season. He threw two first-half touchdowns to give the Chiefs a 14-7 lead heading into the break.

Toney has one reception for one yard on two targets for the evening. He is in his first full season with the Chiefs after joining the team down the stretch of last season. Toney, a former first-round pick of the New York Giants, had 591 yards receiving with two touchdowns in 19 career NFL regular season games.