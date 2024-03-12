Free-agent linebacker Patrick Queen plans to sign a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Queen, 24, has spent the past four seasons in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

The LSU product was drafted by the Ravens with the 28th overall pick in 2020.

Queen started 16 games his rookie season, racking up 106 combined tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbled and an interception, finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

A native of Ventress, La., Queen played in 17 games last season. recording a career-high 84 solo tackles, 133 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception and a fumble.