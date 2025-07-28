FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cornerback Christian Gonzalez left the Patriots' first full-pads practice of training camp on Monday with a lower body injury.

Gonzalez limped off the field following a play during 11-on-11 drills in which he had been matched up with receiver Stefon Diggs. Gonzalez left the field under his own power, but was attended to by the training staff in an area adjacent to the field. He then exited the field in the direction of the locker room and didn't return.

Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. He had two interceptions, 59 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 16 games.

A first-round draft pick in 2023, Gonzalez appeared in only four games as a rookie before suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

