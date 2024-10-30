FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie Drake Maye remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Wednesday, limiting his ability to practice for New England’s upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans. If he can't play on Sunday, Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback.

Coach Jerod Mayo said Maye will make some throws but be limited to less than 30 minutes of practice. That indicates the No. 3 overall draft pick is in Phase 3 of the league's five-step return-to-play protocol.

Brissett started the first five games of the season, going 1-4 before he was replaced by Maye, but he came off the bench to lead the Patriots to a 25-22 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

