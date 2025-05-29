HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders were stretching before practice Thursday when coach Pete Carroll wandered over to quarterback Geno Smith.

As the two chatted for about a minute as Smith continued to go through his stretches, it was a clear reminder of the strong relationship the two built in Seattle — and what that could mean now that they are reunited in Las Vegas.

“I think Coach Carroll is extremely relatable," Smith said. "I think he understands that guys have got to be themselves in order to be their best selves. He’s a fun person to be around. You see just how positive he always is, he’s always got a bright smile, he’s always laughing, joking around. It’s not him above the team or anyone above the team. It’s everyone together, collectively.”

The Raiders hope the success the two had together with the Seahawks translates to their new home.

Carroll took Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances — winning once with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Later, Carroll resurrected Smith's career by signing him in 2019 as the backup. Smith, a second-round pick in 2019 by the Jets, had lost his starting job with New York and spent one season each as a backup with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith took over as Seattle's starter in 2022 and led the league by completing 69.8% of his passes while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He was selected as the NFL’s AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The Seahawks posted winning records all three years with Smith as the starter, but his career there reached a crossroads after last season. The two parties failed to reach a contract agreement, leading to the March 7 trade in which the Raiders gave up a third-round draft pick.

That means Smith is starting over again.

“There’s not a lot of guys that would have shown that resiliency,” offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. "There’s not a lot of guys that would have persevered through all of that. ... He’s so relatable to everybody in this program because he’s kind of lived that life.

"The fact that he has done it and come out and to be the way he is now is really a testament to him.”

Smith said his up-and-down NFL career has helped him “cherish it a little bit more.”

The Raiders are putting their hopes and money — they signed Smith to a two-year, $75 million extension that takes it through the 2027 season — that he can help make the franchise at least competitive again.

Three AFC West teams made the playoffs last season. The Raiders, who went 4-13, were the only ones taking early vacations, meaning hopes of ending a playoff victory drought that dates to the 2003 season would continue. Smith also has the burden of trying to win in a division with fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.

But Smith also takes over an offense that includes tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Ashton Jeanty.

Bowers comes off a rookie season in which he was named an AP All-Pro after catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards. Meyers, who took over as the top receiver after Davante Adams was traded to the Jets, broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time. Jeanty was drafted sixth overall this year out of Boise State after finishing second in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

“Winning is something that we want to do right now,” Smith said. "Just seeing the direction everything’s going and how hard these guys are working and just how bad everyone wants to win, I’m fortunate to be a part of this thing. I just want to continue to build it, to continue for this thing to grow. The sky’s the limit for this team, this organization. I can’t wait to see how it all comes together.”

At 34, Smith provides a veteran presence at sports' ultimate leadership position, and Kelly said he even has impacted how the coaches go about their business.

“He’s just been emblematic of what a leader should be, by his habits and by the way he brings himself every day," Carroll said. “He’s the first guy out here, he’s the last guy to leave.”

Meyers noted that time commitment as well.

“By having Geno, it kind of brings a sense of stability,” Meyers said. "He knows what he’s doing. He shows up the same every day, his personality stays the same every day. I haven’t seen him have a bad day yet. So I can’t have bad days if the leader has no bad days.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl