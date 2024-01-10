Pete Carroll is out as Seattle Seahawks head coach, the team announced on Wednesday.

Carroll, 72, led the team to the franchise's only Super Bowl title in 2014.

Carroll will remain with the organization as an advisor.

"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organization as an advisor," team chairman Jody Allen said in a statement. "Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community. His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family."

The Seahawks finished the season at 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Carroll finishes his Seattle tenure with a record of 137-89-1, reaching the postseason on 10 occasions and claiming five NFC West titles. Carroll was 10-9 in playoff games.

A native of San Francisco, Carroll is only one of three head coaches to have won both a Super Bowl and a National Championship alongside Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer. Carroll led USC to back-to-back national titles in 2003 and 2004.

Carroll began his career as a graduate assistant with Pacific in 1973 and had coaching stints with Arkansas, Iowa State, Ohio State and North Carolina State before making the jump to the pro game as the Buffalo Bills' defensive backs coach in 1984. After three seasons as the New York Jets defensive coordinator, he was promoted to head coach in 1994. Carroll went 6-10 with the Jets and was fired after one season.

Following two seasons as DC with the San Francisco 49ers, Carroll was named head coach of the New England Patriots in 1997. Over his three-year stint with the Pats, Carroll's teams had a combined mark of 27-21 and reached the playoffs twice.

After a two-year hiatus, Carroll joined the Trojans as head coach in 2001. Over his nine seasons at USC, Carroll was 97-19 and won six Pac-10 titles.