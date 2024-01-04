PGA season begins, NFL regular season ends in big weekend on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have you covered with all of the action this weekend including a full slate of NFL football, NCAA Bowl games, NBA and NHL, and more.

Final week of NFL regular season unfolds on TSN, TSN+

One of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL opens Week 18 Saturday on TSN as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

These AFC North foes have held a heated rivalry since the Ravens (13-3) entered the league in 1996, and while Baltimore has already secured the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs, the Steelers (9-7) need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Watch the Steelers battle the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and on the TSN App.

The Texans got standout rookie QB C.J. Stroud back from injury a week ago, and he helped lead them to a 26-3 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans with 213 passing yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, won a 23-20 nail-biter against the Las Vegas Raiders last week to put them in this spot.

Houston won this matchup 30-21 in Week 2 in Houston, but they've historically struggled to win games in Indianapolis – since the Texans were added to the NFL as an expansion team in 2002, they have a record of 4-17 on the road against the Colts.

Watch the Texans take on the Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and on the TSN App.

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT.

Watch seven hours of commercial-free football with NFL RedZone TSN+.

TSN and TSN+ also have you covered with two games during the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. window.

A potential battle for the NFC South crown unfolds in the early Sunday slot when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) are in the driver's seat to win the division title, but if they lose to the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, the winner of the Saints-Falcons game wins the division.

Watch the Saints take on the Falcons LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Meanwhile, TSN+ subscribers can watch the Minnesota Vikings play the Detroit Lions in an NFC North clash.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Vikings vs. the Lions LIVE.

Detroit (11-5) clinched the NFC North title by beating the Vikings (7-9) by a score of 30-24 two weeks ago on Christmas Eve.

In the afternoon slot, the NFL's oldest rivalry returns for another clash with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Chicago Bears in another NFC North showdown.

Watch the Bears battle the Packers LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The Packers (8-8) need a win and a loss by the Seattle Seahawks and Saints to claim the final wild-card seed in the NFC. The Bears (7-9) cannot qualify for the playoffs, but have won four of their last five games and have renewed hope for next season - and QB Justin Fields, who has played well since returning from a dislocated thumb suffered midway through the season.

"No one in here thinks Justin's not a top quarterback," one veteran Bears player said. "No one would tell you that. Everyone believes he's a top-10 quarterback in the league."

Finally, on Sunday Night Football - it all comes down to this for the Bills: beat the Dolphins and they earn a fourth-consecutive AFC East title. Lose, and they may miss the playoffs entirely (depending on other results this weekend).

Buffalo has won four straight and five of their last six since firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

Miami was throttled in their last game against Baltimore, but they were without key contributors on offence in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (high ankle sprain) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle injury).

The league's highest-scoring offence (30.3 points per game) will have a good chance of getting back on track against Buffalo if they can get one or both of those players back.

You can watch the Bills battle the Dolphins LIVE on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Sunday, with coverage starting at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.

Golf returns with Sentry Tournament of Champions on TSN+

The PGA Tour opens its first tournament of the new golf year with the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

TSN+ subscribers can watch all four rounds of action, starting on Thursday and leading up to the final round on Sunday.

Subscribe to TSN+ to stream all of the Sentry LIVE.

Coverage begins at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT on Thursday and Friday, and 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday and Sunday for the third and final round.

Spain's Jon Rahm took home the title last year after shooting a -27, but will not be in the field this year after departing to join LIV Golf.

NBA on TSN, TSN+

A weekend of NBA action kicks off with a doubleheader on TSN2 and a game on TSN+.

The New York Knicks take on their Atlantic Division foes in a battle with the Philadelphia 76ers on TSN2 on Friday night, followed by Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game.

The Knicks bolstered their defensive core by adding OG Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors a week ago, and have won two straight with him in the lineup. The 76ers have won seven of their past 10.

Watch the Knicks battle the 76ers LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Friday, with coverage starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT. Coverage of the Grizzlies - Lakers game can be watched at the same spots, starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Meanwhile on TSN+, subscribers can watch the Miami Heat battle Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Houston to take on Fred VanVleet and Rockets in an inter-conference matchup. Milwaukee has been near the top of the Eastern Conference leaderboard all season, while the Rockets are fighting for a playoff spot in the West.

Watch the Bucks play the Rockets LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The Toronto Raptors continue their west-coast road trip with a stop in Oakland on Sunday to battle the Golden State Warriors.

Canadian guard RJ Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., was acquired by the Raptors in the Anunoby trade, and he looks to continue to settle in with his hometown team.

The Warriors have struggled this season and sit outside of a playoff spot.

Watch the Raptors game against the Knicks LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.

NHL on TSN

Regional action on TSN continues with a pair of Winnipeg Jets over the weekend.

The Jets are out west for a battle against the Anaheim Ducks on TSN3 on Friday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

On Sunday, their road trip continues with a stop in Arizona to face the upstart Coyotes.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch them take on the Ducks LIVE at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Friday, and the Coyotes at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday. Both games can be watched on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

AEW wrestling on TSN, TSN+

AEW returns for another weekend on TSN and TSN+, starting with Rampage on TSN+ on Friday.

Stream the action starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT with a subscription to TSN+.

AEW Collision is in its regular slot on Saturday, and can be watched on TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.