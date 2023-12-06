Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots kicking off the week, rolling through Sunday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, and finishing with a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Week 14 starts Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 PT.

Steelers visit Patriots on TNF

Coming off a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Steelers (7-5) look to bounce back against the Patriots (2-10) on Thursday Night Football as the race for the AFC North heats up.

Trailing the division-leading Baltimore Ravens by a pair of games, the Steelers see four of their final five regular-season games come against AFC opponents.

First up are the freefalling Patriots, whose last win came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.

The Steelers were forced to turn to Mitch Trubisky on Sunday after starting quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury. Trubisky threw for 117 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cardinals.

The Patriots turned to Bailey Zappe once again against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. The second-year Western Kentucky slinger threw for 141 yards as New England was blanked 6-0 by the Chargers.

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Two games during the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. window.

A rivalry as old as the game itself continues in the early window on TSN as the Detroit Lions head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

Showing the league that they are not the same old Lions, Dan Campbell's club sports a NFC North-leading 9-3 record as they look to make some space between them, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

The Pack got the best of the Lions in Week 12 on American Thanksgiving, as a litany of turnovers handed the Lions their third loss of the season.

In Chicago, the Bears (4-8) find themselves firmly in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes as they sit last in the division and eighth in the league.

The Bears are currently slated to pick No. 1 in the 2024 draft after a deal with the Carolina Panthers, who moved up to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Lions and Bears met just a few weeks ago in Week 11 in Detroit, as the Lions hung on for a 31-26 win at Ford Field.

On TSN+, watch the Indianapolis Colts duel the Cincinnati Bengals.

At 7-5 on the season, the Colts find themselves in the playoff hunt, despite having played most of the 2023 season without their prized draft pick in Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Gardner Minshew has shouldered the quarterbacking duties for the Colts, throwing for 2,284 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The Bengals find themselves in the same position after Joe Burrow underwent season-ending wrist surgery.

Burrow also spent the first weeks of the 2023 season dealing with a calf injury. In his place, Jake Browning has taken over under centre and helped the Bengals down the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday Night Football.

The 27-year-old University of Washington product has thrown a touchdown in all three of his last games this season.

TSN takes you to the Bay Area in the late window as the Seattle Seahawks set out for revenge against the San Francisco 49ers.

The two NFC West foes met two weeks ago on American Thanksgiving, with Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown day giving the Niners the win.

The 49ers kept rolling a week later as they downed the Eagles and have their sights set on an NFC crown.

The Seahawks, coming off a loss to the Cowboys, look to build on some momentum built between D.K. Metcalf and Geno Smith as the two connected for three touchdowns in their loss.

NFC East Showdown on Sunday Night Football

The Eagles (10-2) head to Dallas to take on their forever rival Cowboys (9-3) on Sunday Night Football.

Suffering just their second loss of the season to the hands of the 49ers, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles find themselves eyeing another big game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will make his debut for the Eagles after choosing them over the Cowboys this week after being released from the Colts.

With just a game in hand over the Cowboys, Sunday night's stage is set for a plethora of fireworks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continued his current tear of the league as he threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns against the Seahawks on Thursday.

Monday Night Football doubleheader closes out the week

Week 14 comes to a close with a Monday Night Football doubleheader between the Packers and the New York Giants along with the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants (3-9) have shown signs of life under New Jersey native Tommy Devito.

The 25-year-old threw three touchdown passes in the Giants' Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders and threw one a week later against the Patriots, helping the Giants win back-to-back games.

The Packers will put their three-game win streak on the line as they head into MetLife Stadium.

Coming off a loss to the Colts, the Titans look to limit the high-flying Dolphins' offence.

The Fins put up 406 total yards in their win over the Commanders in Week 13, with Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of both touchdown passes as he went for 157 yards on five catches.

Derrick Henry led the way for the Titans in Week 13, rushing for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns.