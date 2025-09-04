NFL football returned with the Philadelphia Eagles losing two players, for two different reasons, before the first snap was even played against the Dallas Cowboys.

First, Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren was carted off after suffering a knee injury on the opening kickoff, before Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the game for spitting on Dak Prescott.

Then the first snap would commence, and what happened after would not disappoint, as touchdowns were scored on the first four opening possessions.

First, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams punched it into the end zone after a big CeeDee Lamb catch. Then, the Eagles would respond with quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambling in for seven to tie things up.

Following that, a long pass interference penalty on Cowboys receiver George Pickens would set up Williams for a second major, all before Hurts would scramble his way into a touchdown once more on the ensuing drive.

Though the touchdown streak would end there, the points were still coming, as Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey would nail a 41-yarder to give Dallas the 17-14 lead late in the first half.

With just over two minutes remaining, a Hurts long bomb to receiver Jahan Dotson would set up Saquon Barkley for a touchdown, as Philadelphia would regain the lead 21-17 with 51 seconds left.

The Cowboys would be able to add three more as time expired in the first half thanks to Aubrey's second of the night, with the Eagles holding the 21-20 lead over the Cowboys in an eventful first half of the NFL season opener