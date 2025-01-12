The Philadelphia Eagles defence was the story of the first half, holding the Green Bay Packers scoreless en route to a 10-0 lead at halftime of their Wild Card playoff showdown.

The Eagles forced three turnovers in the first half, including a pair of interceptions on Packers QB Jordan Love, in the relentless first-half performance.

Philadelphia jumped off to a dream start, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff and scoring on the ensuing drive to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Eagles would extend their lead to 10 with a Jake Elliott field goal late in the first quarter.

The Packers struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, finishing the first quarter with just 16 yards of offence. Things got worse to open the second quarter when Jordan Love threw an interception on the first play of the frame.

The Packers' offence showed life late in the half and got deep into Eagles territory before Brandon McManus missed a 38-yard field goal to keep the Eagles lead at 10.

Saquon Barkley had a strong first half, rushing for 52 yards on eight carries

Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay was seen heading to the locker room with six minutes remaining in the half. He returned to the sideline later in the quarter. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was ruled out with a knee injury.