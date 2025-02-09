The Philadelphia Eagles hold a 24-0 lead over the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at halftime of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Eagles, who fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago, extended their advantage over Kansas City when A.J. Brown collected a 12-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

Cooper DeJean picked off Chiefs pivot Patrick Mahomes for a 38-yard return at the 7:03 mark of the second quarter to widen the gap to 17-0.

Hurts opened the scoring with a one-yard 'tush push' into the end zone midway through the opening frame.

Jake Elliott drilled a field goal from 48 yards to round the scoring for Philadelphia.

Hurts went 11-for-15 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and one interception, while counterpart Mahomes was 6-for-14 for 33 yards with a pair of picks over the first 30 minutes.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII and edged the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the championship game last season.