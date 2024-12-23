PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts remained in the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, limiting his ability to practice this week for the Philadelphia Eagles and casting doubt on his availability for Sunday's game against Dallas.

If Hurts can't play, the Eagles would turn to backup Kenny Pickett — who suffered a rib injury and couldn't protect a big lead in a 36-33 loss to Washington — with third-stringer Tanner McKee on deck.

The Eagles (12-3) need to win one more game over the final two to clinch an NFC East title and one of the conference's top two seeds.

Coach Nick Sirianni gave no additional health update on Hurts but did say the QB who led the Eagles to 10 straight wins before he was forced out with the head injury wouldn't need much time this week to get ready against the Cowboys, if he was cleared.

“Jalen knows how to prepare,” Sirianni said. “He knows how to get himself ready. He's a true pro."

The Eagles are 9 1/2-point favorites over the division rival Cowboys (7-8), per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sirianni said the Eagles would lean on the medical staff on a daily basis to know where Hurts — who threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of scores in the first meeting against Dallas in November — was in his recovery from the head injury.

Hurts was ruled out early at Washington after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of another.

“He's always done a good job of protecting himself both as a passer and a runner,” Sirianni said. “Any time you lose one of your best players, you wish they'd do something else or not take that hit."

Hurts shook off a sluggish start over the first four games and has thrown 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions to turn the Eagles into Super Bowl contenders.

“Every time there's a player out,” Sirianni said, “there's an adjustment to be made.”

What’s working

Saquon Barkley and the running game. Barkley was held to 41 yards after the first quarter but 150 yards is 150 yards and he still has a shot at NFL history.

Barkley leads the NFL with 1,838 yards rushing and is 268 yards away from passing Eric Dickerson and his 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984 for the season mark. Barkley is 162 yards shy of becoming the ninth player in NFL history with 2,000 yards rushing in a season.

What needs help

Backup QB. Pickett was 14 of 24 for 143 yards in relief, throwing a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and an interception. Pickett played his first meaningful football in a year.

The Eagles use McKee as the emergency QB, but the sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft could be in the mix if Hurts sat out against Dallas.

Pickett is from New Jersey and said when he was acquired from Pittsburgh that he had “great memories” of going to games at Lincoln Financial Field with his dad and grandfather since he was 5. The chance to run out of the home team tunnel — which he could get Sunday if he's the starting QB — left him absolutely delighted.

Pickett, a first-round pick out of Pitt in 2022, went 14-10 as a starter for the Steelers.

“I was impressed by Pickett, honestly," Washington coach Dan Quinn said Monday. "I thought he threw the ball with good accuracy to the right spots. He’s a nice athlete (who can) move, so I can see why they would want him in that system. I thought he got outside and had good scramble ability. Wasn’t surprised they didn’t run the sneaks to go through that.”

Stock up

Zack Baun. The linebacker barely caused a ripple on the transactions wire in March but has been arguably the MVP of the defense. He forced a fumble in the third quarter that set up a score, one of five turnovers for the Eagles. He also had two tackles for losses.

Stock down

The No. 1 seed. The Eagles all but cost themselves a shot at the top spot in the NFC and a bye with the late-game collapse in Washington. The Eagles will clinch the division with a victory over the Cowboys or Giants and most likely will finish with the No. 2 seed. They are one game behind both the Detroit Lions (13-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (13-2) in the NFC standings.

Eagles fans can still chant, “We're No. 1!” but it's a long shot.

To clinch the No. 1 seed, the Eagles need to beat Dallas and the Giants. And the Lions need to lose their last two games against San Francisco (6-9) and Minnesota. And the Vikings needs to lose to Green Bay (10-4) and beat the Lions in Week 18.

Should the status quo remain, the Eagles would host Washington in a playoff game.

Injuries

Beyond Hurts, edge rusher Josh Sweat left with an ankle injury and defensive tackle Jordan Davis limped off in the second quarter. ... Pickett said he had his ribs X-rayed and would undergo further testing. Sirianni had no update Monday on Pickett's condition.

Key number

1,000 — Brown became the first Eagles receiver to top 1,000 yards in three straight seasons since Mike Quick from 1983-85.

Next steps

The Eagles can clinch the division and a home playoff game with two lightweights left on the schedule, both at home. The Eagles play Dallas on Sunday in a game bumped to a 1 p.m. kickoff and end the season against the New York Giants.

