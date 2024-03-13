The Philadelphia Eagles and kicker Jake Elliott have reached an agreement on a four-year, $24 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal, which will pay Elliott $6 million per season, ties him with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the highest-paid kicker in NFL History.

Elliott, 29, was 45 of 46 on extra points in 2023 and made 30 of his 32 field goal attempts.

The Memphis product and Illinois native was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 153rd overall pick in 2017, though he was released shortly after.

Elliot signed with the Eagles in 2017, winning a Super Bowl with the team that season.

He has since played seven seasons in Philadelphia and has made 95.8 per cent of his extra points and 86.2 per cent of his field goals.