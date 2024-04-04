The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up Jordan Mailata.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed their left tackle to a three-year, $66 million extension that takes him through the 2028 season.

The deal for the 27-year-old Mailata comes with $48 million in guarantees and a $20 million signing bonus.

A native of Sydney, Mailata was originally selected with a seventh-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of his Australian high school, having no previous football experience.

Growing up playing rugby, Mailata was a prop.

Mailata has appeared in 62 games over the past four seasons, including all 17 in 2023.