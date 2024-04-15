The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up another key piece.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has signed wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension.

The #Eagles have paid another big-time, rising player. This time, WR DeVonta Smith gets a 3-year, $75M contract extension that includes $51M guaranteed, sources say.



The deal was done by @kelt_crenshaw of @KlutchSports, and it keeps Smith in PHI for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/hsBXWx30MH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2024

The deal for the 25-year-old Alabama product comes with $51 million guaranteed.

A native of Amite City, LA, Smith appeared in 16 games in 2023, hauling in 81 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

Originally taken with the 10th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in 50 career games over three seasons.

Smith becomes the fourth Eagles player to sign an extension this offseason following kicker Jake Elliott, tackle Jordan Mailata and safety Reed Blankenship.