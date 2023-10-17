The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the signing of former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. The Eagles will be his fourth team in the past four years.

The seven-time Pro-Bowler has played 155 games with the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Buccaneers, catching 903 passes for 13,629 yards, and 63 touchdowns. Jones' 1,871 receiving yards in 2015 stand as the third-highest single-season mark of all time, trailing only Calvin Johnson (1,964 - 2012) and Cooper Kupp (1,947 - 2021).

Jones is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, and three-time second-team All-Pro.

He previously played alongside Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown while with the Titans and Olamide Zaccheaus while with the Falcons in 2019-20. Philadelphia recently placed receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve.

More to come.