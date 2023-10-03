The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some veteran help to their secondary.

NFL Network's James Palmer reports the team is signing cornerback Bradley Roby.

The #eagles are signing veteran CB Bradley Roby per source. Adding some depth do their secondary, especially with the amount of time Roby has played in the slot in his career. That's needed in Philly. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 3, 2023

A veteran of 126 games, Roby spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in 13 games last season, recording 36 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He was released by the team in August.

Originally taken with the 31st overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Roby spent the first five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos before two with the Houston Texans.

For his nine-year career, Roby has recorded 370 tackles, 11 interceptions including three pick-sixes and 5.0 sacks.

The Eagles (4-0) meet the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday.