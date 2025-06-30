Jalen Ramsey finally has his trade.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins have dealt the All-Pro corner and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The deal comes with an adjusted contract that will see Ramsey earn an additional $1.5 million in 2025.

The move of the 30-year-old Ramsey was months in the making. The Dolphins and the player mutually agreed to seek a move back in the spring.

Ramsey spent the past two seasons with the team after coming over in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams with whom the Smyrna, TN native won a Super Bowl in 2022.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024, recording 60 tackles, a sack and a pair of interceptions.

Originally taken with the fifth overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida State by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey has appeared in 135 games over his nine-year career with the Jags, Rams and Dolphins.

A three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, Ramsey has recorded 534 tackles, three sacks and 24 picks over his career.

The Steelers and Dolphins had been discussing Smith in recent weeks.

Smith appeared in all 17 games last season, his first with the Dolphins, recording 884 yards on 88 receptions with eight touchdowns. The season earned Smith his first Pro Bowl nod.

A 29-year-old native of Philadelphia, Smith was originally taken with the 100th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida International.

He's appeared in 124 games across eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Dolphins.

For his career, Smith has 307 receptions for 3,307 yards and 28 TDs.

It's a return to the Dolphins for Fitzpatrick. Originally taken by the team with the 11th overall pick out of Alabama in 2018, Fitzpatrick played his rookie season in Miami before a midseason deal in 2019 that saw the 28-year-old safety head to the Steelers in exchange for a package of draft picks.

A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Fitzpatrick has recorded 608 tackles and 20 interceptions, including four pick-sixes, in 104 games over seven seasons.