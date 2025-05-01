PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran wide receiver Robert Woods to a one-year deal on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Woods has spent 12 years in the NFL, including the past two with the Houston Texans. Woods caught a career-low 20 passes for 203 yards in 15 games for the Texans last season.

Woods is joining a wide receiver group that includes two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf — acquired in a March trade with Seattle — and George Pickens, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Woods has caught 683 passes for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns across his career and twice had more than 1,000 yards receiving. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2021 season, though he missed the playoffs after tearing the ACL in his left knee in November of that year.

