The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday.

The move comes after a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career."

The Steelers are averaging just 16.6 points per game this season and are last in passing yards with 1,878 through 10 games.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for just 106 yards against the Browns without a touchdown or an interception. He has six touchdowns and four interceptions through 10 starts this season.

