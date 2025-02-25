With uncertainty under centre headed into the 2025 season, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan says everything is under consideration.

The two quarterbacks who started for the team in 2024, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, are both free agents, but Khan says the Steelers would like to retain one of the two.

“I’d say, ideally we’d like to keep one of the guys we had with us last year,” Khan said on Tuesday in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. “We don’t have anyone under contract, so until that happens, all options are on the table.”

With veteran Wilson injured, Fields, who was acquired in the offseason from the Chicago Bears, began the season as the team's starter and led the Steelers to a 4-2 mark. He finished his season, having appeared in 10 games, throwing for 1,106 yards on 106-for-161 passing with five touchdowns and one interception. He added another 289 yards and five TDs on the ground.

A Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson entered the season with a calf injury. Upon taking over the starter's role for Mike Tomlin in Week 7, Wilson led the team to a 6-5 record. He threw for 2,482 yards on 214-for-336 passing with 16 TDs to five picks. For his efforts in 2024, Wilson was named to the Pro Bowl for a 10th time.

But Khan concedes he expects improvement at the position in 2025. While the team made the playoffs for the 10th time in the past 11 seasons and extended Mike Tomlin's streak of seasons at .500 or better to 18, the Steelers lost four in a row to end the regular season and were defeated 28-14 by AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild-card round.

"There are good things from both of them,” Khan said of his two QBs. “Glad to have had both of them with us. It was a good experience. Both of them are really good people, but the reality is, we ended the season with five straight losses and that’s not good enough. That’s unacceptable. And from top to bottom in the organization, we’ve got to be better."

Third-string QB Kyle Allen is also a free agent.

The Steelers will select with the 21st overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft set for Apr. 24 in Green Bay.