Mason Rudolph is once again QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday that the 28-year-old pivot will get the start ahead of Mitch Trubisky in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The start will be the 11th of the Rock Hill, SC native's career and first this season. Rudolph, in his fourth season out of Oklahoma State, saw his first action of 2023 in this past Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

For his career, Rudolph has thrown for 2,369 yards on 238-for-387 passing with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Starting QB Kenny Pickett remains out of action with a high-ankle sprain.

The Steelers (7-7) are playing for their playoff lives against the Bengals (8-6) and currently sit 10th in the AFC.