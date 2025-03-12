Free agent cornerback Darius Slay is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is fully guaranteed and was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Slay was released by the Philadelphia Eagles after he helped them to a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

He had 49 combined tackles and 13 passes defenced in 14 games for the Eagles during the regular season.

The six-time Pro Bowler began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions and spent his first seven seasons in the Motor City before joining the Eagles in 2020.

Over the course of his 12-year NFL career, Slay has 28 interceptions and 160 passes defenced in 177 regular season games.