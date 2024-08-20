PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed veteran center Nate Herbig on injured reserve Tuesday, clearing the way for rookie second-round pick Zach Frazier to start when Pittsburgh opens the season at Atlanta on Sept. 8.

Herbig injured his shoulder during the final day of training camp at Saint Vincent College last week and didn't play during a 9-3 loss to Buffalo on Saturday. Frazier, a second-round pick out of West Virginia, got the nod in Herbig's place and was one of the bright spots during an otherwise shaky performance by the offensive line.

Pittsburgh's long-term plan was to have Frazier take over for Herbig eventually. The injury sped up the process.

“I think (Frazier is) a very mature guy,” Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said. “It’s a lot. You know, you ask your centers to do a lot. But I would say of any of our rookies he’s probably the most prepped. And we thought that when we drafted him and since he’s been in this building, he’s as advertised.”

Pittsburgh made a couple of other roster moves on Tuesday, signing defensive lineman Marcus Haynes and linebacker Kyahva Tezino. The Steelers also terminated the contract of cornerback Anthony Averett.

