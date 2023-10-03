The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their starting quarterback for a key AFC North clash on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Kenny Pickett is dealing with a bone bruise on his knee and the team will evaluate whether or not he can play this weekend after practice on Wednesday.

Pickett, 25, picked up the injury during the third quarter of this past Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Houston Steelers. The second-year pivot out of Pittsburgh was sacked by Jonathan Geenard and landed awkwardly on his knee Mitch Trubisky, who would likely start in Pickett's absence, came in to close out the game.

Through four games this season, Pickett has thrown for 803 yards on 77-for-127 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Steelers (2-2) have a bye following the game with the Ravens (3-1) and will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) in Week 7 on Oct. 22.