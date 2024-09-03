The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked up Cameron Heyward to a three-year extension.

The team announced a new deal for the three-time All-Pro defensive tackle on Tuesday.

The deal is reported to be worth $45 million over its duration.

Heyward, 35, is set to enter his 14th NFL season, all coming with the Steelers.

"There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys," Heyward said in a statement. "I want to be one of those one-helmet guys."

A native of Pittsburgh, Heyward was originally selected with the 31st overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

Named to six Pro Bowls, Heyward has appeared in 194 games, recording 647 tackles, 80.5 sacks and two interceptions.

The Steelers open their 2024 campaign on Sunday with a visit to the Atlanta Falcons.