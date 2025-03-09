The Seattle Seahawks are trading wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are signing the two-time Pro Bowler to a five-year, $150 million contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers are sending a second-round draft pick to the Seahawks and flipping picks with Seattle in the sixth and seventh rounds, sources said.

Metcalf had requested a trade out of Seattle on March 5 after he had a series of conversations about his future with the Seahawks the previous two weeks. His trade comes after the Seahawks dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Los Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

A day after Metcalf's trade request, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Seattle was "talking to a ton of teams" and taking offers. Schneider made it clear that his obligation in a potential Metcalf trade was to do what's best for the Seahawks, first and foremost -- meaning that if the receiver were dealt, it would be to the team that made Seattle the best offer and not necessarily where he preferred to play.

Metcalf, 27, was entering the final year of a three-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022. He was set to make a little over $18 million in 2025. Trading him clears nearly $10.9 million in salary cap space for the Seahawks but forces them to take on $21 million in dead money this season.

Metcalf is coming off a 66-catch, 992-yard, five-touchdown season, having missed two games with a knee injury.

He averaged nine targets over the Seahawks' first six games of the 2024 season. He then hurt his MCL in Week 7, missed two games and then averaged just under six targets the rest of the season. Coach Mike Macdonald noted that Metcalf still wasn't 100% healthy while citing the emergence of second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- who led the team with 100 catches, 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns -- as another factor.

The Seahawks traded up to draft Metcalf with the final pick of the second round in 2019. Despite running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, he had fallen in the draft due in part to concerns about his route running as well as a serious neck injury that had ended his final college season at Ole Miss.

But Metcalf quickly became a star, finishing with 900 receiving yards as a rookie before setting a franchise record with 1,303 in 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season and again in 2023. His 6,324 receiving yards are the most in team history over a player's first six seasons. That total ranks 11th among wide receivers since 2019, while Metcalf's 48 receiving touchdowns are fifth-most in that span.

Metcalf's 38 total penalties are 10 more than any other wide receiver had since 2019. He has drawn criticism for a sometimes undisciplined playing style, with several of his penalties coming for after-the-whistle infractions.

Metcalf's trade and the release of fellow receiver Tyler Lockett earlier this offseason leaves Seattle without two of its top three receivers from the 2024 season.