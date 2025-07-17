The Pittsburgh Steelers and star linebacker TJ Watt have agreed to a three-year, $123 million contract extension on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $108 million in guaranteed money and his $41 million per year average is the highest of any non-quarterback in NFL history.

Watt, 30, was a second-team All-Pro in 2024 after he had 11.5 sacks and 40 tackles in 17 games last season.

The Pewaukee, Wisc., native has spent his entire NFL career with Pittsburgh since being drafted 30th overall in 2017.

In his eight-year career, he is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time First-Team All-Pro and took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.