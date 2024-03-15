SCOREBOARD

Report: Steelers trade QB Pickett to Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Steelers made the one-year signing of QB Russell Wilson official earlier on Friday.

Pickett, 25, appeared in 12 games with the Steelers in 2023 as a sophomore, throwing for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. 

 