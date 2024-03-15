Report: Steelers trade QB Pickett to Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024
Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on. pic.twitter.com/cvsAP2e8lB
The Steelers made the one-year signing of QB Russell Wilson official earlier on Friday.
Pickett, 25, appeared in 12 games with the Steelers in 2023 as a sophomore, throwing for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.