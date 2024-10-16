Another full slate of games is on tap this weekend in the National Football League, with several intriguing matchups on the schedule.

Thursday Night Football features a pair of rookie quarterbacks facing off, while Sunday Night Football features the debut of star receiver Davante Adams following his trade to the New York Jets.

Stroud , Love clash in battle of streaking teams

Sunday’s afternoon slate features a pair of young quarterbacks looking to extend their winning streaks, as C.J. Stroud leads the Houston Texans into Lambeau Field to take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans (5-1) enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 41-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Stroud tossed for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win. Houston also saw the return of running back Joe Mixon from injury, who made his presence felt with 132 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Packers are coming off an impressive win of their own after running the Arizona Cardinals out of Lambeau, 34-13, last Sunday.

Love threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns and has now tossed 10 scores in three games since returning from a knee sprain he sustained in Week 1. The Packers are looking for their third consecutive win and, despite being 4-2, aim to climb out of the basement in a competitive NFC North.

Both teams are top 10 in total passing yards this season, so the matchup is shaping up to be one of the most explosive games on the Week 7 schedule.

Rodgers, Adams team up once again on Sunday Night Football

The band is back together.

Following Tuesday’s blockbuster trade, it’s expected that Adams will make his Jets debut as New York faces off with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 31-year-old All-Pro receiver has missed the past three weeks with a hamstring injury but, pending a physical, should be in the lineup in prime time this Sunday Night.

He will reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, after the pair spent eight seasons together in Green Bay. In 108 career games with Rodgers, Adams has 622 receptions for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Sunday night will also mark the Steelers debut of quarterback Russell Wilson, who has yet to suit up this season due to a calf injury. Justin Fields has led the team to a 4-2 record as a starter, but is expected to head to the bench as the veteran Wilson gets his first start of the 2024 season.

The nine-time Pro Bowler threw for 3.070 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, leading the Denver Broncos to a 7-8 record in 15 starts.

Rookie quarterbacks take centre stage in Week 7

Week 7 will also feature a trio of rookie quarterbacks looking to make their mark.

Spencer Rattler will make his second career start and search for his first win as he leads the Saints against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.

Rattler, a fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first NFL start last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nix has rounded into form of late, having thrown five touchdown passes over the past three weeks after failing to throw for a score in his first three starts.

This week’s NFL International Series will feature 2024 third-overall pick Drake Maye making his second career start as the Patriots take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Maye was impressive in his first start, throwing for 243 yards and three touchdowns while adding 38 rushing yards on five carries. Despite the loss, Maye became just the second quarterback this season to surpass 200 passing yards against the Texans, and the first since Anthony Richardson in Week 1.

He also became the first quarterback since at least 1950 to throw for three or more touchdown passes and lead his team in rushing in his first NFL start.

The North Carolina product looks to build on his impressive debut against the struggling Jaguars secondary that has allowed the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL this season.

Dolphins look to find offence against Colts on TSN+

The Miami Dolphins will once again be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as they look to stay in second in the AFC East with a win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins could receive some help in the form of running back De’Von Achane, who is making progress after sustaining a concussion early in the team’s Week 5 win over the Patriots. The sophomore tailback rushed for 800 yards in 11 games last season and could be in for a big game against a Colts defence that has allowed the most rushing yards against this season.

The Colts could get Richardson back from injury after he missed the past two weeks with a hip injury. The Colts are 1-1 with veteran Joe Flacco under centre.