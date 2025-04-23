“Mongo” is gone.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael has died at the age of 67.

The Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle was admitted to hospice care earlier this month. McMichael revealed an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in 2021.

"As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon," McMichael’s wife, Misty McMichael, told Chicago’s FOX affiliate on Apr. 23. "He’s been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital. He’s currently in the ICU at Silver Cross."

Originally taken in the third round of the 1980 NFL Draft out of Texas by the New England Patriots, McMichael spent 15 seasons in the NFL with the Pats, Bears and Packers. A vast majority of his time was spent with the Bears, for whom he played a key role in their lone Super Bowl title in 1985.

In the 46-10 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XX in the Louisiana Superdome, McMichael recorded a sack of Steve Grogan.

For his career, McMichael appeared in 213 games, recording 847 tackles, 17 fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 95.0 sacks.

Upon his retirement, he spent five years in World Championship Wrestling, most notably as a member of the Four Horsemen faction alongside Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. In 1997, McMichael defeated Jeff Jarrett for the WCW United States Championship for the biggest victory of his wrestling career.

McMichael was inducted into Canton in 2024. Too unwell to attend the ceremony last August, Hall of Fame president Jim Porter travelled to McMichael’s home to personally deliver his bust and iconic jacket. His wife, Misty, represented McMichael at the ceremony in Ohio.