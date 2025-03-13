Mason Rudolph is headed back to the Steel City.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed the quarterback to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4.5 million in guarantees.

Rudolph, 29, spent the first five seasons of his career with the team.

A native of Rock Hill, SC, Rudolph spent 2024 with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in eight games last season, starting five of them. Rudolph threw for 1,530 yards on 146-for-228 passing with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Originally taken with the 76th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Northwestern, Rudolph started 13 games for the Steelers during his first stint with the team and was under centre for a 31-17 wild-card round loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2023. He did not see a single snap during the 2022 season.

For his career, Rudolph has thrown for 4,615 yards on 437-for-686 passing with 28 TDs and 20 picks.

With Justin Fields having signed with the New York Jets and Russell Wilson unsigned, Rudolph becomes the first QB under contract for next season on the Steelers.