First it was Tom Brady and now it's Matt Ryan distancing himself from suiting up for the New York Jets.

The 2016 National Football League Most Valuable Player confirmed on Monday that the team had reached out to his agent about playing for the Jets, but the 38-year-old Ryan says he intends to remain with CBS Sports.

While not officially retired, Ryan spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts after 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons.

"I got no interest in doing that right now."



Our very own @m_ryan02 sets the record straight on his interest in being the next QB of the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/wtuOIn7rqY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2023

"No, not on my end," Ryan told CBS Sports colleague Brandon Baylor on Monday of his lack of interest, confirming FOX Sports' Jay Glazer's report on Sunday that the Jets had reached out to the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback in the wake of the injury to Aaron Rodgers. "I'm really enjoying what I'm doing working with Andrew [Catalon] and Tiki [Barber] and AJ [Ross]. They've been fun to work with, but to clear it up, obviously, my agent is one of the best at what he does. Todd France is incredible and he wouldn't be doing his job if he wasn't looking into certain situations. But he and I talked and I got no interest in doing that right now."

Originally taken with the third overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Ryan is seventh all-time in yards passing with 62,792 and fifth in completions with 5,551. His 381 touchdown passes over 234 career games is ninth all-time among QBs.

The Jets (1-2) are coming off of back-to-back losses after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the game in which Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. In his stead, Zach Wilson has struggled mightily, throwing four interceptions and getting sacked eight times.

Tim Boyle is currently the only other QB on the Jets roster.

The retired Brady similarly distanced himself from the Jets last week.