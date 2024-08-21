Quarterback the missing piece for Canada's all-22 NFL offence

The modern class of NFL players from the north brings positional diversity and a higher degree of athleticism than ever before, giving Canadians a much stronger presence in the American game.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor unveils the All-Canadian Team offence today, followed by the defensive side of the ball on Thursday.

QB N/A

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Hometown: London, Ont.

High School: St. Stephen’s, Bradenton, Fla.

University: Western Michigan, Illinois

NFL Entry: Fifth-round pick of Bengals in 2023

Took advantage of more play time late in his rookie season and came on strong, totaling 335 yards rushing and receiving with one touchdown. Will see a big bump in usage this season with Joe Mixon gone.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.

High School: Bev Facey, Sherwood Park, Alta.

University: Oklahoma State

NFL Entry: Fourth-round pick of Panthers, 2021

Is just shy of 2,000 rushing yards after three NFL seasons, with another 578 yards receiving. Starting running back for Carolina this season.

OL Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons

Hometown: Victoriaville, Que.

High School: Cegep de Thetford, Thetford Mines, Que.

University: Syracuse

NFL Entry: Second-round pick of the Falcons in 2023

Started all 17 games at left guard last season, playing in 1,193 snaps in total, including special teams. Is the team’s current starting left guard.

OL Isaiah Adams, Arizona Cardinals

Hometown: Ajax, Ont.

High School: Father McLellan, Ajax, Ont.

University: Wilfred Laurier/ Garden City J.C./Illinois

NFL Entry: Third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2024

Entering his rookie season, currently listed as the Cardinals backup left guard.

OL Sidy Sow, New England Patriots.

Hometown: Granby, Que.

High School: Champlain College, Lennoxville, Que.

University: Eastern Michigan

NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection of the Patriots in 2023

Entering his second season after playing 772 snaps as a rookie. Currently listed as the Patriots starting right guard.

OL Dakoda Shepley, Dallas Cowboys

Hometown: Windsor, Ont.

High School: Holy Names, Windsor, Ont.

University: British Columbia

NFL Entry: College free agent 2018/CFL free agent 2020

Has been a member of five NFL teams, including Dallas twice. Currently listed on depth chart as the Cowboys third-string centre.

OL Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

Hometown: Windsor, Ont.

High School: Renaissance, Detroit, Mich.

University: Iowa

NFL Entry: College free agent 2021

Entering his fourth NFL season, having got a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season. Starting left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams.

TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Hometown: Windsor, Ont.

High School: Holy Names, Windsor.

University: Penn State

NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection of the Giants in 2024

In competition for a meaningful role at tight end in his rookie season after a solid all-around career at Penn State.

WR John Metchie, Houston Texans

Hometown: Brampton, Ont.

High School: Peddie, Hightstown, NJ

University: Alabama

NFL Entry: Second-round selection of Texans in 2022.

Missed all of his rookie season battling leukemia. Had 16 catches for 158 yards in 2023.

WR Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

Hometown: Brampton, Ont.

High School: St. Thomas, Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla

University: Tennessee

NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Chargers in 2021

Has amassed more than 1,700 yards and nine touchdowns in 44 NFL games. Will be a feature target in the Chargers offence this season.

Reserves

Chase Claypool, WR, Free agent

Tanner McLachlan, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Nikola Kalinic, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Carter O’Donnell, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Anim Dankwah, OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Giovanni Manu, OL, Detroit Lions

Theo Benedet, OL, Chicago Bears

Kyle Hergel, OL, New Orleans Saints