Quarterback the missing piece for Canada's all-22 NFL offence
The modern class of NFL players from the north brings positional diversity and a higher degree of athleticism than ever before, giving Canadians a much stronger presence in the American game.
TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor unveils the All-Canadian Team offence today, followed by the defensive side of the ball on Thursday.
QB N/A
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Hometown: London, Ont.
High School: St. Stephen’s, Bradenton, Fla.
University: Western Michigan, Illinois
NFL Entry: Fifth-round pick of Bengals in 2023
Took advantage of more play time late in his rookie season and came on strong, totaling 335 yards rushing and receiving with one touchdown. Will see a big bump in usage this season with Joe Mixon gone.
RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.
High School: Bev Facey, Sherwood Park, Alta.
University: Oklahoma State
NFL Entry: Fourth-round pick of Panthers, 2021
Is just shy of 2,000 rushing yards after three NFL seasons, with another 578 yards receiving. Starting running back for Carolina this season.
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
OL Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons
Hometown: Victoriaville, Que.
High School: Cegep de Thetford, Thetford Mines, Que.
University: Syracuse
NFL Entry: Second-round pick of the Falcons in 2023
Started all 17 games at left guard last season, playing in 1,193 snaps in total, including special teams. Is the team’s current starting left guard.
OL Isaiah Adams, Arizona Cardinals
Hometown: Ajax, Ont.
High School: Father McLellan, Ajax, Ont.
University: Wilfred Laurier/ Garden City J.C./Illinois
NFL Entry: Third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2024
Entering his rookie season, currently listed as the Cardinals backup left guard.
OL Sidy Sow, New England Patriots.
Hometown: Granby, Que.
High School: Champlain College, Lennoxville, Que.
University: Eastern Michigan
NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection of the Patriots in 2023
Entering his second season after playing 772 snaps as a rookie. Currently listed as the Patriots starting right guard.
OL Dakoda Shepley, Dallas Cowboys
Hometown: Windsor, Ont.
High School: Holy Names, Windsor, Ont.
University: British Columbia
NFL Entry: College free agent 2018/CFL free agent 2020
Has been a member of five NFL teams, including Dallas twice. Currently listed on depth chart as the Cowboys third-string centre.
OL Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
Hometown: Windsor, Ont.
High School: Renaissance, Detroit, Mich.
University: Iowa
NFL Entry: College free agent 2021
Entering his fourth NFL season, having got a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season. Starting left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams.
TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Hometown: Windsor, Ont.
High School: Holy Names, Windsor.
University: Penn State
NFL Entry: Fourth-round selection of the Giants in 2024
In competition for a meaningful role at tight end in his rookie season after a solid all-around career at Penn State.
WR John Metchie, Houston Texans
Hometown: Brampton, Ont.
High School: Peddie, Hightstown, NJ
University: Alabama
NFL Entry: Second-round selection of Texans in 2022.
Missed all of his rookie season battling leukemia. Had 16 catches for 158 yards in 2023.
WR Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers
Hometown: Brampton, Ont.
High School: St. Thomas, Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla
University: Tennessee
NFL Entry: Third-round selection of the Chargers in 2021
Has amassed more than 1,700 yards and nine touchdowns in 44 NFL games. Will be a feature target in the Chargers offence this season.
Josh Palmer Los Angeles Rams
Reserves
Chase Claypool, WR, Free agent
Tanner McLachlan, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Nikola Kalinic, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Carter O’Donnell, OL, Arizona Cardinals
Anim Dankwah, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Giovanni Manu, OL, Detroit Lions
Theo Benedet, OL, Chicago Bears
Kyle Hergel, OL, New Orleans Saints