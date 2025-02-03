Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken signs contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Todd Monken signed a contract extension to remain Baltimore's offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.

The Ravens didn't announce the length of Monken's deal. His return became increasingly likely as open head coaching positions elsewhere became filled.

The Ravens also announced that they have hired Tyler Santucci as their linebackers coach.

Baltimore's offense has been excellent in Monken's two seasons in charge. Quarterback Lamar Jackson won MVP honors last season and may do so again this week. The 2024 Ravens averaged 6.85 yards per play, the third most in NFL history, and they set a league record with 5.76 yards per rush.

“It would be very meaningful if and when we get him back,” coach John Harbaugh said of Monken a couple of weeks ago. “I really am excited about 3.0, that iteration of this offense going forward, because we found ourselves through the last offseason and into this season, in terms of how we want to organize the offense and tie it all together and use the different platforms that you can use.

"We’re kind of in every world offensively, and it’s not easy to do that, but we can do that because of our quarterback, because our quarterback is capable of living in all of those different offensive worlds, and that’s tough for a defense to defend.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL