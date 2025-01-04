BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 in a single season.

He reached the 4,000-yard passing mark during the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Jackson's 12-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the second quarter also put him in position to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions. He would need to avoid any interceptions the rest of the game.

Jackson entered the regular-season finale with 3,955 yards passing and 39 TD passes. The throw to Andrews gave Baltimore a 14-0 lead. A win would clinch the AFC North title for the Ravens.

Jackson is the third Ravens quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Vinny Testaverde did it in 1996, Baltimore's first season after moving from Cleveland, and Joe Flacco threw for a team-record 4,317 yards in 2016.

___

