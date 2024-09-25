The 2024 NFL rolls on, with TSN and TSN+ airing a total of seven games in Week 4.

Here's a look at the full schedule and where you can find the games.

Thursday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys, who have dropped two straight, travel to the Meadowlands for a divisional clash against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Dallas, who won the NFC East with a 12-5 record last year, have gotten off to a rocky start in 2024. They beat the Cleveland Browns on the road in their opener, but were stunned in their home opener in Week 2, 44-19, against the New Orleans Saints.

A late comeback rally fell short against the Baltimore Ravens a week ago to leave them tied at the bottom of the division - with the Giants.

The Cowboys' defence ranked fifth in scoring and yards allowed a year ago, but currently sits 30th in scoring and 28th in yards allowed this year. Their turnover differential of +10 last year ranked tied for fifth, but that differential is even through three games this season.

New York showed signs of life in a 21-15 win over the Browns in Week 3, as rookie wideout Malik Nabers caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way.

You can watch the Cowboys battle the Giants LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT on Thursday.

Sunday NFL action

An NFC South battle takes centre stage in the early window on Sunday, as the New Orleans Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons came up short on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs, as they lost 22-17.

Newly-signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins was serviceable, but couldn't push the team to the win late. He finished with a touchdown, an interception and 230 yards through the air.

New Orleans loss 15-12 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a slugfest in Week 3. Their 91 points in their first two wins were the most points through the first two games of a season since the 2009 Saints scored 93.

Both teams are seeking to unseat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South, as they've won the division each of the last three seasons.

Watch the Saints travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1:00p.m. ET / 10:00a.m. PT.

TSN+ subscribers can also watch Justin Fields and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00p.m. ET / 10:00a.m. PT.

In the late block, young stars lead their offences on both sides as the Washington Commanders play the Arizona Cardinals.

Jayden Daniels, the second selection in this year's NFL Draft, was almost perfect in a 38-33 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Week 3.

Last year's Heisman Trophy winner completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. His 91.3 completion percentage set a new single-game mark for a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

On the other side, former first overall pick Kyler Murray tries to right the ship for the Cardinals after a 20-13 loss against the Detroit Lions, where the team struggled to sustain drives behind a 1-for-9 mark on third down conversions.

However, Murray led the Cardinals to a 41-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, in which he threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Watch the Commanders take on the Cardinals LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 4:00p.m. ET / 1:00p.m. PT.

Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football features a heavyweight clash, with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills battling reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The Ravens and Bills finished the 2023 season as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the AFC respectively, though both were eliminated by the eventual-champion Chiefs in the playoffs.

Buffalo is off to a scorching start to the 2024 campaign, with a perfect 3-0 record. They pummeled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football a week ago, 47-10.

Baltimore, on the other hand, picked up their first win of the season last week against the Cowboys. They were defeated by the Chiefs in the season opener earlier in September and shocked by the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

The Ravens have controlled this matchup in recent years, having won two of the last three meetings. Allen has a 46.5 completion percentage against the Ravens in his career, with 144.3 yards passing per game and 10 sacks taken.

Watch the Bills and Ravens duke it out LIVE across the TSN Network on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

Monday Night Football

Like Monday night in Week 3, there is a pair of football games scheduled for Monday night in Week 4.

The Tennessee Titans and Will Levis look to pick up their first victory of the season as they visit the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled without Tua Tagovailoa under centre.

Tagovailoa incurred a concussion in their Week 2 loss to the Bills and was placed on injured reserve shortly after. Skylar Thompson threw for 107 yards and took five sacks in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks a week ago, and he is uncertain to play with a chest injury.

Tennessee is one of three remaining winless teams after three weeks. They were thumped by the Packers a week ago, 30-14. Second-year quarterback Levis has recorded eight turnovers in three games.

Watch the Titans take on the Dolphins LIVE on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT.

The Seahawks will also play the Lions to round out the Monday Night Football schedule.

Seattle is one of five undefeated teams still standing after three games. Their defence has surrendered just 14.3 points per game, the third-best mark in the league.

Detroit fell in the NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers last season, and they're off to a 2-1 start this year with expectation at an all-time high for the down-trodden franchise.

Jared Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns last season to lead the offence, but he has gotten off to a slow start this year, with three touchdowns against four interceptions through three games.

Watch the Seahawks take on the Lions LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.