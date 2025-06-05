Aaron Rodgers with be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

The 20-year veteran told the team he intends to fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign with the team before mini camp in a week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per multiple reports, Rodgers' contract with the Steelers is going to be a one-year deal.

This news ends an extended standoff between the quarterback and team, after the two sides discussed a union through the early portions of the off-season.

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP with the Green Bay Packers, and is the active NFL leader in passing yards (62,952) and touchdowns (503).

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets after an illustrious career with the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl in 2011. The times in New York weren't quite as bright, with Rodgers winning just five games over 18 starts.

Among the headlining games on the schedule for Rodgers with the Steelers is a season opener against the Jets in New York and a chance to battle the Packers for the first time ever in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football.

Last season, the 41-year-old pivot finished with 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.