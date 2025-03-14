The Minnesota Vikings continue to discuss their quarterback position following the start of free agency.

Sam Darnold has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, while backup Nick Mullens has found a role with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving 2024 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy as the starter, for now.

The Athletic's Diana Russini reports that the Vikings are having discussions about their quarterback room and whether they want to bring in free agent veteran Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, who was released by the Jets after two disappointing seasons, is reportedly giving the team time as he waits to hear their decision.

Rodgers, 41, is a free agent for the first time in his career. The 10-time Pro Bowler passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Jets finished 5-12.

Rodgers has 503 regular-season touchdown passes, joining Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to throw at least 500. His 62,952 yards passing rank seventh in NFL history.

McCarthy did not play last season due to injury.

Darnold led the club to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth but the Vikings were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold went on the sign a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks.