Mike Evans is staying put with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to multiple reports, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract extension with the Buccaneers.

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore.



Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

Evans, who will turn 31 this summer, is the only player in NFL history to start his career with 10 seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving.

