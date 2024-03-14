BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are adding a dynamic playmaker alongside Stefon Diggs by agreeing to sign receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because Samuel has yet to sign the contract. ESPN.com first reported the agreement.

The 27-year-old Samuel is guaranteed to make $15 million, and the contract includes bonuses that would increase its value to $30 million, one of the people said.

Samuel has seven seasons of NFL experience after spending the past three in Washington, where he topped 60 catches and 600 yards receiving in each of his past two seasons, while combining for 10 touchdowns (eight receiving, two rushing.)

The production was a major uptick from Samuel’s first season in Washington in which he was limited by groin and hamstring injuries.

Samuel spent his first four seasons in Carolina, and is reunited with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who held the same position with the Panthers in 2020.

Samuel had a career season with 77 catches and 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also had career highs with 41 carries for 200 yards, with two TDs.

In Buffalo, Samuel has the potential to fill the starting spot left open following Gabe Davis’ departure in free agency. He also provides Buffalo a speedy threat to stretch defenses on a pass-oriented offense that features Diggs, receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Buffalo already added receiving depth this week by signing Mack Hollins to a one-year deal.

Overall, the 2017 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State has combined for 317 catches 3,383 yards, 22 TDs receiving and seven rushing.

In a separate move, running back Ty Johnson agreed to return for a second season in Buffalo by signing a one-year contract. The fifth-year player’s role expanded in the second half of last season when Johnson became more involved in a pass-catching role.

