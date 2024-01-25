The Carolina Panthers are set to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 42-year-old spent just one year in Tampa Bay after replacing Byron Leftwich. Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield had the best year of his career in Canales' offence, throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games, leading the Bucs to a 9-8 record and an NFC South title.

Canales entered the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, holding positions as the wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and passing game coordinator between until moving to the Buccaneers following the 2022 season.

The Panthers finished 2-15 last season, firing first-year head coach Frank Reich following a 1-10 start to the season. Interim coach Chris Tabor finished the season 1-5. It was the team's worst season since 2001 when they finished 1-15. They became the first time since the 2008 Cleveland Browns to be shut out in two consecutive games.

More to come.