The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Johnson, who has been the Lions' offensive coordinator the past three seasons, will fill the job vacated when Matt Eberflus was fired during the season.

Johnson was available to be hired after the Lions, who were the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs, were stunned on Saturday night by the Washington Commanders.

He has rebuffed interest from teams the past few years but now will take over in Chicago to coach quarterback Caleb Williams.