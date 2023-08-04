The Chicago Bears and veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis are finalizing a deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 2023 season will Lewis’ 18th NFL season — breaking a tie with long-time Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten and Kansas City Chiefs' Tony Gonzalez for the most ever played by a tight end.

The 39-year-old Lewis spent the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers, catching six passes for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The 2022 season was Lewis' fifth season in Titletown after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

A former first-rounder by the Jags in 2006 (28th overall) the UCLA product from Long Beach, Calif., played 12 seasons with the Jags, earning Pro-Bowl honours in 2010 career season, catching 58 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 251 career NFL games, Lewis has 432 receptions for 5,084 yards and 39 majors.

The Bears are set to face their forever-rival Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.