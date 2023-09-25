Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to start tonight against the Los Angeles Rams despite dealing with a calf injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Burrow aggravated a calf strain in Week 2's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was questionable for Monday's game as the Bengals look to avoid starting the season 0-3.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow is expected to start today, planning to play despite being less than 100%. pic.twitter.com/NWdaPvzEH5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

Burrow, 26, has started both games for the Bengals this season, throwing for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Bengals also started the 2022 season 0-2 but finished the season 12-4 and advanced to the AFC Championship game.