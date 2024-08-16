The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with kicker Evan McPherson on a three-year, $16.5 million extension, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McPherson will earn $10 million in the first year of the contract.

The 25-year-old has been among the league's best kickers through three seasons with the Bengals. He is 78 of 93 for his career on field goals (83.9 per cent) and 126 for 132 on extra points.

He went 26 of 31 on field goals last season, going a perfect 19 for 19 on kicks under 50 yards. He was also 40 for 40 on extra points.

