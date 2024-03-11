The Cincinnati Bengals plan to release running back Joe Mixon, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with the Bengals, breaking the 1,000 yard threshold four times and reaching the Super Bowl with the club in 2021.

The Bengals also signed running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal.

Mixon played all 17 games last season, compiling 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. The versatile back added 52 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

The Oklahoma product was initially drafted by the club 48th overall in 2017. In 97career games, Mixon has racked up 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns to go along with 283 catches for 2,139 yards and 13 scores.

Moss, 26, racked up 794 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He added a career high 27 receptions for 192 yards and another two scores.

In 53 career games with the Colts and Buffalo Bills, Moss has rushed for 2,076 yards and 14 touchdowns.