The Cincinnati Bengals have locked up their offensive core for the forseeable future.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bengals have agreed to terms on a four-year, $161 million contract extension with receiver Ja'Marr Chase and a four-year, $115 million extension with WR Tee Higgins.

Chase becomes the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. The LSU product is coming off a Triple Crown season where he caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. Since being drafted fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 25-year-old has caught 395 passes for 5,425 yards and 46 touchdowns in 62 games. Chase is a four time Pro Bowler and one time first-team All-Pro.

Higgins played 12 games last season, hauling in 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 26-year-old was selected 33rd overall out of Clemson in 2020 and has amassed 4,595 yards and 34 scores in 70 games.

The receiver duo is now tied to franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who signed a five-year, $275 million deal with the team in 2023.