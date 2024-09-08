Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have reached a four-year, $240 million extension to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

The deal comes with $231 million guaranteed.

Prescott, 31, threw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, finishing second in MVP voting.

The Mississippi State product was selected in the fourth round (135th overall) by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 114 career games, Prescott has amassed 29,459 yards, 202 touchdowns and 74 interceptions. He is the third-leading passer in Cowboys history behind Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

The three-time Pro Bowler has led the Cowboys to the playoffs five times in his career but has not yet reached the NFC Championship.

More to come.