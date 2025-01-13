The Dallas Cowboys have spoken to Colorado Buffaloes head coach and former Cowboys player Deion Sanders regarding the team's head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

Discussions are expected to continue between the two sides.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced on Monday that Mike McCarthy would not be returning as head coach after Dallas went 7-10 in 2024 and missed the playoffs. McCarthy had a 49-35 record in his five seasons as coach in Dallas.

Sanders recently completed his second season with Colorado, going 9-4 this season before losing in the Alamo Bowl 34-16 to BYU.

In two seasons at Colorado, he is 13-12. Previously, he spent three seasons coaching at Jackson State University, going 27-6.

As a player, Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Baltimore Ravens, winning two Super Bowl titles and being named to the Pro Bowl eight times. He also played nine seasons in MLB with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.